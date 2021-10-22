Energy Alert
Affidavit: Man traveled to Greene County to have sex with girl

A Jonesboro man faces multiple charges after sheriff’s investigators say he traveled to Greene...
A Jonesboro man faces multiple charges after sheriff’s investigators say he traveled to Greene County to pick up a girl for sex.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces multiple charges after sheriff’s investigators say he traveled to Greene County to pick up a girl for sex.

District Court Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause this week to charge 30-year-old Cody Burnett with the following:

  • Engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium
  • Internet stalking of a child
  • Sexual assault in the fourth degree
  • Pandering or possessing visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child
  • Transportation of minors for prohibited sexual conduct

According to the affidavit, Burnett exchanged sexually explicit pictures and videos with a 14-year-old girl before meeting her in person.

“Mr. Burnett was made aware of the victim’s age before engaging with her but still came into Greene County to pick her up and engage in sexual intercourse with her,” Lt. Ashley Worcester with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department stated.

After reviewing the case, Stidham found probable cause to arrest Burnett and set his bond at $100,000 cash-only.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

