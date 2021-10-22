Arkansas State football falls to Louisiana 28-27

On Thursday night, the Arkansas State football team showed tremendous grit in a back-and-forth affair, but ultimately was edged 28-27 by Louisiana at Centennial Bank Stadium.

A-State (1-6, 0-3 SBC) held the Ragin’ Cajuns (6-1, 4-0) scoreless after one quarter, and nearly matched Louisiana score for score until a late touchdown pulled the visitors ahead. The Red Wolves won the turnover battle, gaining a pair of takeaways from the Cajuns while not turning the ball over.

“It’s all about winning games and playing winning football, but I thought our whole team changed this week,” head coach Butch Jones said. “We changed our mindset at practice, at the hotel (before the game). It was a different team and that’s something to build upon. The fight and grit of this team showed. They’re battered and beat up, but they showed a lot of heart. I thought we took a step forward in our culture this week and we took one of the perennial powers in this league (down to the wire). Our kids laid it on the line tonight.”

Layne Hatcher completed 16 of 31 passes for 300 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions, with Te’Vailance Hunt racking up 83 yards on 3 catches. Corey Rucker also notched a score on 3 catches for 53 yards while Emmanual Stevenson recorded his first career touchdown grab.

On the ground, A-State churned out 113 yards, marking the second time this season the Red Wolves surpassed the 100-yard mark rushing. Lincoln Pare led the charge with 52 yards on 11 carries.

Defensively, Elery Alexander led all players with 12 tackles (9 solo) while Taylon Doss racked up 11 tackles (8 solo). Joe Ozougwu tallied 8 stops, including a sack and 3 tackles for loss, and Kenneth Harris nabbed an interception. As a team, the A-State defense posted 7 tackles for loss.

Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis completed 11 of 20 passes for 122 yards. But it was on the ground where the Cajuns made their mark, totaling 424 yards and averaging 8.0 yards per carry. Chris Smith led the way with 238 yards and 2 touchdowns on 24 rushes for a 9.9-yard average. Montrell Johnson also scored twice, rushing for 150 yards on 17 carries.

The teams were scoreless in the first quarter, with A-State aided by a big goal-line stand to force a turnover on downs at the 2. It marked the first time this season that the Red Wolves had held an opponent scoreless in the first quarter.

A-State drew first blood with 5:38 left in the first half when Hatcher capped off a 12-play, 94-yard drive by finding Rucker in the end zone to make it 7-0. Louisiana tied things up on its next play from scrimmage after starting on its own 1, as Johnson scampered for a 99-yard score.

A-State added a 32-yard field goal by Blake Grupe with 2:21 left in the half to reclaim a 10-7 lead, but the Ragin’ Cajuns closed strong to take a 14-10 halftime lead on a 6-yard rushing touchdown by Smith. The Red Wolves crossed midfield in the waning seconds, but a deep pass toward the end zone fell to the turf to end the half.

The Red Wolves took the ball to open the second half and it only took two plays for them to retake the lead, as Hatcher linked up with Hunt for a 76-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-14 early in the third. Louisiana responded on the next drive with a 3-yard rushing score by Johnson to lead 21-17.

After A-State recovered a fumble near midfield, Hatcher found Stevenson for a 15-yard strike to make it 24-21 with just over 9 minutes remaining in the third. Grupe then added a 35-yard field goal to up that lead to 27-21 with 3:23 left in the quarter.

Smith then scored his second touchdown of the day, this one from 74 yards out, to give the Cajuns a 28-27 edge entering the fourth quarter. Louisiana closed it out in the fourth with a 20-play, 90-yard drive to end the contest.

A-State hits the road for its next test, traveling to Mobile, Ala., to face South Alabama. Kickoff at Hancock Whitney Stadium is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN+. Every Red Wolves football game can be heard live on 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area. The live radio broadcast can also be accessed on the official A-State Athletics web site (AStateRedWolves.com).

