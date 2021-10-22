Business owners hoping to revitalize alleys downtown

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Businesses in downtown Jonesboro are looking to make some upgrades to their alleyways.

The idea came after the fire marshal advised some local businesses to upgrade their emergency exits and bring them up to code.

Guy Pardew said he took care of the businesses by creating a new set of stairs, which then started a trend of businesses wanting to clean the alleyways.

“They have been asking me to come down and start looking at progressively cleaning up those areas that right now the spots no one wants to put a light on,” Pardew said.

Pardew added he hopes that he can get more business owners and the city involved in redoing the alleyways.

Down the alley behind Creegen’s and Skinny J’s, Downtown Jonesboro Alliance has put up lights as a start to revitalize the area to make it more community-friendly.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.