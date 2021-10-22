Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Business owners hoping to revitalize alleys downtown

Creegen's
Creegen's(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Businesses in downtown Jonesboro are looking to make some upgrades to their alleyways.

The idea came after the fire marshal advised some local businesses to upgrade their emergency exits and bring them up to code.

Guy Pardew said he took care of the businesses by creating a new set of stairs, which then started a trend of businesses wanting to clean the alleyways.

“They have been asking me to come down and start looking at progressively cleaning up those areas that right now the spots no one wants to put a light on,” Pardew said.

Pardew added he hopes that he can get more business owners and the city involved in redoing the alleyways.

Down the alley behind Creegen’s and Skinny J’s, Downtown Jonesboro Alliance has put up lights as a start to revitalize the area to make it more community-friendly.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
First-degree child endangerment (10/14)
Mom accused of leaving 4 kids home alone
The Arkansas State Police have issued a missing child advisory for Haley Nicole Shell, 15, of...
Arkansas State Police search for endangered teen
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Crews have responded to a crash on I-555 in the Jonesboro area.
Authorities respond to crash on I-555

Latest News

Red Wolves fell to Louisiana 28-27
RED WOLVES LIVE: Arkansas State football falls to Louisiana 28-27
Named Preseason SBC Player of the Year
RED WOLVES LIVE: Omier, Eaton, Jireh earn Preseason All-SBC honors, Sills "day-to-day"
A key Craighead County Quorum Court committee on Thursday approved the appointment of Kailey...
Committee approves Library board appointment
Rector police responded Thursday to a house after getting a call about animal cruelty. A person...
Police investigate animal neglect, cruelty
Both state and federal officials are hopeful that a $2 million railroad grant will spur...
Report: $2 million rail project slated for Wynne