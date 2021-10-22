Energy Alert
Committee approves Library board appointment

A key Craighead County Quorum Court committee on Thursday approved the appointment of Kailey...
A key Craighead County Quorum Court committee on Thursday approved the appointment of Kailey Holt Luster to the Craighead Jonesboro Public Library Board.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A key Craighead County Quorum Court committee on Thursday approved the appointment of Kailey Holt Luster to the Craighead Jonesboro Public Library Board.

The Craighead County Public Service Committee met and discussed the appointment at a committee meeting.

Luster was nominated by Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.

The nomination heads to the full quorum court during its meeting Oct. 25.

At a meeting earlier this month, justices approved the appointment of Michael Watkins to the board but tabled a vote on the appointment of Whitney Hicks.

The board has discussed several topics in the past several months including debate over books in the library’s children section.

