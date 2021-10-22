Court: Casino backing must come from current officials

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Supreme Court says the endorsement has handed down a key victory for the Cherokee Nation’s efforts to build a casino in the state.

Justices on Thursday ruled that the endorsement required for a casino license must come from local officials in office at the time of the application.

The ruling reverses a lower court’s decision that an Arkansas law and state Racing Commission on the requirement were unconstitutional.

Voters in 2018 approved a constitutional amendment requiring Arkansas to allow four casinos.

Since then, casinos have opened at racetracks in Hot Springs and West Memphis, and in Pine Bluff.

