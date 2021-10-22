Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Court: Casino backing must come from current officials

Justices on Thursday ruled that the endorsement required for a casino license must come from...
Justices on Thursday ruled that the endorsement required for a casino license must come from local officials in office at the time of the application.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Supreme Court says the endorsement has handed down a key victory for the Cherokee Nation’s efforts to build a casino in the state.

Justices on Thursday ruled that the endorsement required for a casino license must come from local officials in office at the time of the application.

The ruling reverses a lower court’s decision that an Arkansas law and state Racing Commission on the requirement were unconstitutional.

Voters in 2018 approved a constitutional amendment requiring Arkansas to allow four casinos.

Since then, casinos have opened at racetracks in Hot Springs and West Memphis, and in Pine Bluff.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
First-degree child endangerment (10/14)
Mom accused of leaving 4 kids home alone
The Arkansas State Police have issued a missing child advisory for Haley Nicole Shell, 15, of...
Arkansas State Police search for endangered teen
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
The mayor of Hoxie is risking jail time to make sure mail is delivered to residents.
Mayor willing to risk jail time to fix mail issue

Latest News

The Greene County Tech School District said on Facebook Thursday evening that the decision was...
Mask mandate no longer at GCT, masks now optional
The ACHI reported Thursday rates of 50 or more new infections per 10,000 residents in 200...
ACHI releases school district-level COVID-19 numbers
Crews have responded to a crash on I-555 in the Jonesboro area.
Authorities respond to crash on I-555
A $1 million allocation from the Attorney General’s office will benefit law enforcement...
State law enforcement to benefit from $1 million allocation