Football Friday Night (10/22/21)
Week 9 of Football Friday Night means state playoff pictures are taking shape along with conference title contenders. Our Game of the Week is 6-1 Manila hosting 7-0 Hoxie. Logan profiled the Lions and Mustangs, you can watch here.
Football Friday Night - October 22nd, 2021
FFN Game of the Week: Hoxie at Manila
Jonesboro at Searcy
Nettleton at Forrest City
Valley View at Greene County Tech
Paragould at Wynne
Batesville at Brookland
Westside at Pocahontas
Gosnell at Rivercrest
Osceola at Walnut Ridge
Southside at Heber Springs
East Poinsett County at Cross County
FFN Overtime: Highland at Cave City
FFN Overtime: Mountain View at Salem
