Football Friday Night (10/22/21)

Week 9 of Football Friday Night means state playoff pictures are taking shape along with conference title contenders. Our Game of the Week is 6-1 Manila hosting 7-0 Hoxie. Logan profiled the Lions and Mustangs, you can watch here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (10/22/21)

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

Football Friday Night - October 22nd, 2021

FFN Game of the Week: Hoxie at Manila

Jonesboro at Searcy

Nettleton at Forrest City

Valley View at Greene County Tech

Paragould at Wynne

Batesville at Brookland

Westside at Pocahontas

Gosnell at Rivercrest

Osceola at Walnut Ridge

Southside at Heber Springs

East Poinsett County at Cross County

FFN Overtime: Highland at Cave City

FFN Overtime: Mountain View at Salem

