Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Football Friday Night (10/22/21)

Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Week 9 of Football Friday Night means state playoff pictures are taking shape along with conference title contenders. Our Game of the Week is 6-1 Manila hosting 7-0 Hoxie. Logan profiled the Lions and Mustangs, you can watch here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (10/22/21)

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night - October 22nd, 2021

FFN Game of the Week: Hoxie at Manila

Jonesboro at Searcy

Nettleton at Forrest City

Valley View at Greene County Tech

Paragould at Wynne

Batesville at Brookland

Westside at Pocahontas

Gosnell at Rivercrest

Osceola at Walnut Ridge

Southside at Heber Springs

East Poinsett County at Cross County

FFN Overtime: Highland at Cave City

FFN Overtime: Mountain View at Salem

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
First-degree child endangerment (10/14)
Mom accused of leaving 4 kids home alone
The Arkansas State Police have issued a missing child advisory for Haley Nicole Shell, 15, of...
Arkansas State Police search for endangered teen
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Crews have responded to a crash on I-555 in the Jonesboro area.
Authorities respond to crash on I-555

Latest News

Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night at 10:15 | Games for Week 9 - Oct. 22 »
The Malden Green Wave huddle up before their next play against Hayti on Friday night, October 15.
Malden cancels football game against Dexter
Malden cancels football game against Dexter
Malden cancels football game against Dexter
Lady Mustangs beat Walnut Ridge in 3A Northeast semifinals
3A Northeast Volleyball Tournament: Hoxie beats Walnut Ridge in semifinals