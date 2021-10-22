Library releases list of transferred children’s books

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A week after announcing it would move certain books from its children section, the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library released a list of those titles.

According to an Oct. 22 news release, the following items have been relocated to the Parent/Teachers Section within the Children’s Library:

You Be You! The Kid’s Guide to Gender, Sexuality, and Family by Jonathan Branfman

Where Do Babies Come From? Boys ages 6-8 by Ruth Hummel

The Baby Tree by Sophie Blackall

Changing You: A Guide to Body Changes and Sexuality by Gail Saltz

Who Has What? All About Girls’ Bodies and Boys’ Bodies by Robie H. Harris

It’s So Amazing! A Book About Eggs, Sperm, Birth, Babies, and Families by Robie H. Harris

Understanding Gender Dysphoria by Tammy Gagne

What’s in There? All About Before You Were Born by Robie H. Harris

It’s Not the Stork! A Book about Girls, Boys, Babies, Bodies, Families, and Friends by Robie H. Harris

It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex and Sexual Health by Robie H. Harris

Sex is a Funny Word: A Book About Bodies, Feelings, and YOU by Cory Silverberg

Why Boys and Girls are Different by Carol Greene

According to Friday’s news release, the Parents/Teachers Section will be located next to the circulation desk in the Children’s Library once the addition is completed. All of the items are available for check out.

Library Director David Eckert announced on Oct. 15 that certain books pertaining to sex education would be transferred from the children’s nonfiction collection.

“These books are intended for parents to help their children have a well-rounded education,” Eckert said at the time. “Moving forward, the library will be taking a look at other books in our collection.”

In recent months, children’s books containing LGBTQIA+ content have been at the heart of multiple contentious board meetings.

Neither Eckert nor the library’s public relations manager was available Friday to comment on the transfer.

