Mask mandate no longer at GCT, masks now optional

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An area school district has decided to make masks optional when it comes to COVID-19, citing dropping COVID numbers.

The Greene County Tech School District said on Facebook Thursday evening that the decision was made at a board meeting, with the board making masks optional.

“Our school board met tonight, and they voted to make masks optional. So, there is no longer a mask mandate,” district officials said on Facebook. “Our covid-19 numbers have dropped over the past couple of weeks, and our district is now in the yellow and very close to light green on the health department covid-19 map. Our board has asked us to open up our homecoming festivities to anyone that would like to attend. So, it is no longer a ticketed event.”

Guests will enter the arena through the ticket booth. We will open the doors at 12:00, and the festivities will begin at 12:45.

