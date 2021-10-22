Energy Alert
Oct. 22: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A cold front has brought another round of cool air to Region 8. This will not last long though because a warm front lifts northward over the weekend to give us a few showers and to bring temperatures above average again.

Winds will kick up over the weekend. We are expecting 15-20 mph winds on Saturday and 20-30 mph winds on Sunday!

More rain chances are in the forecast for next week, with above average temperatures.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A call about animal neglect to Rector police led to five dogs being removed from a house and the owner being cited for animal cruelty.

An Arkansas veteran says he was turned away from the VA when he tried to bring his young son to an appointment with him.

University of Arkansas students now have a new resource that could help prevent sexual assaults.

After 120 weeks of chemo treatments, a 4-year-old gets optimistic prognosis in battle with leukemia.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

