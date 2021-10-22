Oct. 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A cold front has brought another round of cool air to Region 8. This will not last long though because a warm front lifts northward over the weekend to give us a few showers and to bring temperatures above average again.

Winds will kick up over the weekend. We are expecting 15-20 mph winds on Saturday and 20-30 mph winds on Sunday!

More rain chances are in the forecast for next week, with above average temperatures.

News Headlines

A call about animal neglect to Rector police led to five dogs being removed from a house and the owner being cited for animal cruelty.

An Arkansas veteran says he was turned away from the VA when he tried to bring his young son to an appointment with him.

University of Arkansas students now have a new resource that could help prevent sexual assaults.

After 120 weeks of chemo treatments, a 4-year-old gets optimistic prognosis in battle with leukemia.

