Olympus Construction breaks ground for Hope House

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After almost a year of planning , Olympus Construction has finally broken ground for a new facility that will be catered to displaced people in Jonesboro.

The Hope House will serve as a resource for people to shower, do laundry, and keep warm.

Olympus Construction Vice President Guy Pardew said he hopes the facility will bring hope to people and help them get back on their feet.

”It’s really a confidence booster for those that are in that position to say ‘hey, you know what, I’m still worthy to go out there and be a part of society,’” Pardew said.

Pardew mentioned the Hope House will be within walking distance of nonprofits like the Salvation Army, so there will be easy access to any resources a person may need.

Currently, he is working to get nonprofits that will help run the day-to-day operations of the facility and provide resources.

Pardew said he hopes to have the Hope House opened at the beginning of 2022, which will be the coldest months of winter.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.