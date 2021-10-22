Energy Alert
‘Part of me is gone forever’: Murder victim’s family upset with judicial system

By Chris Carter
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Sitting in her Greene County living room, surrounded by pictures of her late son, Regina Wagster remembered the life Gavin Wagster lived.

“He lit up a room,” she said with tears in her eyes. “His laugh was infectious. He loved music.”

The mother of three wore a locket with Gavin’s picture around her neck as she recalled him always being “the first one to run to me and hug me when he got here and always the last one to leave.”

Twenty-two-year-old Gavin Wagster was shot and killed near Turfway Drive and Bridlewood Drive in Jonesboro during Memorial Day weekend.

“There was no motive,” Wagster said. “Police told me my son was in the wrong place at the wrong time. This was a heinous murder. It is not like they got into a gunfight or was in a gang. He was a kid.”

Court documents state Logan Murray shot and killed Wagster inside a home. When police arrived, a probable cause affidavit said Murray was lying beside Wagster, covered in blood.

“A witness that was inside the home, heard two loud noises and went into the living room to see what was going on. When the witness entered the living room, he saw Murray sitting on the couch pointing a shotgun down at Wagster who was on the floor,” the court document said.

Murray was charged with first-degree murder and held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond, according to court documents. Four months later, over the objection of the prosecuting attorney, Circuit Court Judge Randy Philhours reduced Murray’s bond to $250,000 cash or surety. On Sept. 22, 2021, two of Murray’s relatives paid the 10% required to get him out of jail, putting up $25,000 in cash.

“Now he is out free, and my son is gone forever, for no reason,” Regina said, as she described her feelings about Murray’s release. “We don’t want to know he is out there wandering around. When he was in there, we felt better and safe.”

A jury trial for Murray is scheduled to begin on Nov. 29 and is expected to last about a week. For Wagster’s mother, the trial cannot happen soon enough – especially since she fears with Murray’s bond reduction that justice may not be served.

“There was no provocation,” she explained. “That is why, to me, it is dangerous for him to be out in the community. We know eventually, he will have eternal justice, but we want justice on Earth. Not just for us, but for his friends and family. We need it.”

With help from family and friends, Wagster found purpose in her pain. She is hoping by raising awareness and speaking out about Murray’s bond reduction her son will not have died in vain.

“We want this man to serve the time, not just get away with this,” family friend Shelly Vickers said. “We want him to go to jail.”

Vickers’ children grew up with Wagster’s children.

“We want to keep his name out there in the community,” Vickers said of Gavin. “He is not just a name on a piece of paper, he was a 22-year-old man from this community.”

It is a mission to keep Wagsters’ memory alive and bring justice for a young man.

“All moms know that is your baby,” Regina said, as tears streamed down her face. “I don’t care how old he was. Part of me is gone. Forever.”

A #JusticeForGavin event will take place Saturday, Oct. 23, at Reynolds Park in Paragould. It is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Lanterns with messages to Gavin will be lit and let off, a way for his family to remember the man they said, “lit up a room.” The public is invited.

