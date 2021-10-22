Pedestrian hit by truck dies

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police say an 86-year-old man struck by a pickup truck last Friday has succumbed to his injuries.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the incident happened at 12:55 p.m. Oct. 15 at the intersection of Highway 167 and College Street in Batesville.

Lewis B. Price of Batesville was crossing the street when a southbound 2018 Chevy Colorado pickup truck hit him.

An ambulance first took Price to White River Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. He was later taken to UAMS in Little Rock where he died.

ASP did not identify the pickup driver.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.