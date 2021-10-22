Police investigate animal neglect, cruelty

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - A call about animal neglect to Rector police led to five dogs being removed from a house and the owner being cited for animal cruelty Thursday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers went to a house around 9 a.m. Thursday about the animal neglect issue.

The owner, whose name was not released, was cited for five counts of animal cruelty and arrested on outstanding warrants, police said.

Officers also ask people to report cases involving animal neglect and abuse.

“We’re asking for the community to please report if they are aware of other incidents of animal neglect. Please be patient and just know that these are serious matters and take a little time to investigate so that the correct people are held responsible to the fullest extent of the law,” Rector police said in the post.

