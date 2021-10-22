Energy Alert
Report: $2 million rail project slated for Wynne

Both state and federal officials are hopeful that a $2 million railroad grant will spur economic development in Wynne and Cross County.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Both state and federal officials are hopeful that a $2 million railroad grant will spur economic development in Wynne and Cross County.

Content partner Talk Business & Politics said this week that the U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant for the city of Wynne. The plan is for an industrial rail spur facility to be built to help local manufacturers, Talk Business & Politics reported.

The grant will be matched with $500,000 in local funding and is expected to create nearly 200 jobs, officials said.

