Teachers take a seat at students’ desks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students were not in the classroom Friday, but teachers were. They worked on finding ways to meet students right where they are.

After teachers at Jonesboro MicroSociety Magnet School finished a morning of prep work for students, the administration surprised them with Harvard educator and author Brandon P. Fleming.

“He kind of refilled me in what I needed to look for in my students,” said Jennifer Williams, a first-grade teacher at the school.

Fleming started the Harvard Project and wrote “Miseducated: A Memoir.”

His book is a memoir of his life, giving educators insight into why compassion is essential in the classroom.

“Emotionally, we have to understand that it is important for us to love students first and then to teach them second,” said Fleming.

Williams said there is so much more to focus on with students than the books.

“Just stop focusing on what they are missing academically, and focus on what they are missing socially and emotionally,” she said.

Williams told me she already has plans to implement new activities in her classroom that involve students sharing their stories.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.