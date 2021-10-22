Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Teachers take a seat at students’ desks

The author signed a book for each teacher to take home and read.
The author signed a book for each teacher to take home and read.(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students were not in the classroom Friday, but teachers were. They worked on finding ways to meet students right where they are.

After teachers at Jonesboro MicroSociety Magnet School finished a morning of prep work for students, the administration surprised them with Harvard educator and author Brandon P. Fleming.

“He kind of refilled me in what I needed to look for in my students,” said Jennifer Williams, a first-grade teacher at the school.

Fleming started the Harvard Project and wrote “Miseducated: A Memoir.”

His book is a memoir of his life, giving educators insight into why compassion is essential in the classroom.

“Emotionally, we have to understand that it is important for us to love students first and then to teach them second,” said Fleming.

Williams said there is so much more to focus on with students than the books.

“Just stop focusing on what they are missing academically, and focus on what they are missing socially and emotionally,” she said.

Williams told me she already has plans to implement new activities in her classroom that involve students sharing their stories.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Crews have responded to a crash on I-555 in the Jonesboro area.
Authorities respond to crash on I-555
Helena-West Helena animal shelter shut down
Arkansas animal shelter shut down over animal cruelty charges; over 300 animals displaced
First-degree child endangerment (10/14)
Mom accused of leaving 4 kids home alone
The Arkansas State Police have issued a missing child advisory for Haley Nicole Shell, 15, of...
Arkansas State Police search for endangered teen

Latest News

FILE - Peter Scolari arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18,...
Peter Scolari of ‘Newhart,’ ‘Bosom Buddies,’ dies at 66
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
Walmart recalls aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine