A-State volleyball drops third straight, falls to Georgia State

By Mark Taylor -- Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA (KAIT) - In a match that featured 39 ties and 15 lead changes, the Arkansas State volleyball team dropped a tough 3-1 outcome to Georgia State.

Georgia State (5-14, 2-7 SBC) took the opening set 25-20 with the five-point margin marking the largest lead during the entire set. Both teams were unable to lead by more than four during the frame, but a 3-0 run by the Panthers ended the set.

A-State (13-9, 4-6 SBC) evened the match with a 25-23 second set win, but the Panthers earned a 28-26 win in the third set and rode that momentum to a 25-21 set four score to clinch the match.

Macey Putt led the Scarlet and Black offensively with 15 kills and an ace, along with 12 digs for her 12th double-double on the season. Josie Stanford totaled 13 kills offensively and added four blocks defensively. Paulina Sobolewska just missed a double-double with eight kills and 10 digs while Kendahl Davenport added four kills and three blocks. Lauren Musante logged her 15th double-double with 29 assists and 11 digs while Julianna Cramer dished out 20 assists and narrowly missed a double-double with nine digs.

Meisheia Griffin led the Panthers with 19 kills while Claire Lewis - 28 assists and 13 digs, and Jenna Brown - 15 assists and 10 digs, had double-doubles.

The Red Wolves head to Georgia Southern Saturday for a 5 p.m. (CT) matchup on ESPN+. Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

