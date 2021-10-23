Energy Alert
Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves makes NBA debut, scores eight points

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers plays defense against the Phoenix Suns on October 22, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE ()(Andrew D. Bernstein | Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves made his NBA debut, scoring eight points as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Phoenix Suns 115-105 in LA Friday.

Reaves played 12 minutes in the second half, going 3-for-4 from the field (2-of-3 from long range), and was +17 when he was on the court.

“We’re learning about our team,” Lakers Head Coach Vogel said. “We gave some of the other wings the first chance, weren’t getting much done as a group in the first three quarters and as a coach when you’re down big, you try to change the game with a small lineup and a different guy at the wing. And Austin came in and played really well.”

Another Region 8 native played in the loss against the Suns. Lepanto great Malik Monk played 17 minutes and had seven points.

