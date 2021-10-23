Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves makes NBA debut, scores eight points

LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves made his NBA debut, scoring eight points as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Phoenix Suns 115-105 in LA Friday.

Reaves played 12 minutes in the second half, going 3-for-4 from the field (2-of-3 from long range), and was +17 when he was on the court.

This was probably my favorite individual sequence of the game last night.



First Austin Reaves does a good job steering CP3 to the baseline/help, and offers up perhaps the best contest on his jumper last night, then picks up Book's cut. On the other end: pull-up 3 w/o hesitation. pic.twitter.com/46PPH8Q261 — Alex Regla (@AlexmRegla) October 23, 2021

“We’re learning about our team,” Lakers Head Coach Vogel said. “We gave some of the other wings the first chance, weren’t getting much done as a group in the first three quarters and as a coach when you’re down big, you try to change the game with a small lineup and a different guy at the wing. And Austin came in and played really well.”

Austin Reaves on what’s important to turn things around and get a win this coming Sunday video courtesy of the @Lakers: pic.twitter.com/Itq7mxgg8v — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) October 23, 2021

Another Region 8 native played in the loss against the Suns. Lepanto great Malik Monk played 17 minutes and had seven points.

