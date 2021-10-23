Charges filed after two arrests in Boone County, Ark. homicide investigation

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - Prosecutors in Boone County, Arkansas, have filed charges after two arrests in connection with the shooting death of Tim Blackburn.

Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, are charged with capital murder, theft of property and possession of a firearm by certain persons. Stockstill is also charged for being a habitual offender, and all charges filed against the case are felonies, according to Arkansas court records.

Authorities launched a homicide investigation on Oct. 14 into the shooting death of Blackburn, though it remains unclear when the shooting happened. A manhunt stretched nearly one week as authorities searched for Stockstill and Scallion in the Buffalo National River area.

Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell and two agents from a drug task force apprehended both suspects Thursday afternoon. They were arrested around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Circle H Road in Searcy County.

Authorities say Stockstill escaped into the woods around Oct. 14 near the Buffalo National River area while authorities tried to stop his vehicle on U.S. Route 65 in St. Joe, Arkansas. Rangers with the Buffalo National River had closed the Tyler Bend River Access Point, Tyler Bend Visitor Center, and Tyler Bend Campground for several days due to the manhunt. Prior to the arrests, several agencies used tracking dogs and drones in the search for the suspects.

Sheriff Cassell says his department would be conducting an independent investigation over the next few days into certain activities that occurred in Searcy County that may be tied to Stockstill and Scallion.

Members of the Arkansas State Police, Marshall Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Federal Park Service, 20th Judicial Task Force, Boone County Task Force, and tracking dogs from the North Central Prison Unit in Calico Rock all assisted the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office with the search.

