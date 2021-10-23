Crews on scene of pedestrian/vehicle crash
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews in Jonesboro are on the scene of a crash where a pedestrian was hit.
According to Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, the crash happened just after 9 p.m. at East Johnson Avenue and Marion Berry Parkway.
Police say the crash happened as a male crossing Johnson Avenue was hit by oncoming traffic.
He was taken to a local hospital, no report on his condition.
The Jonesboro Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating the crash.
Region 8 News will have further details as we learn them.
