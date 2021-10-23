Energy Alert
Crews on scene of pedestrian/vehicle crash

(AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews in Jonesboro are on the scene of a crash where a pedestrian was hit.

According to Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, the crash happened just after 9 p.m. at East Johnson Avenue and Marion Berry Parkway.

Police say the crash happened as a male crossing Johnson Avenue was hit by oncoming traffic.

He was taken to a local hospital, no report on his condition.

Jonesboro Police are investigating a pedestrian accident that happened on Johnson Avenue. Around 9 p.m., a male was...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, October 22, 2021

The Jonesboro Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

Region 8 News will have further details as we learn them.

