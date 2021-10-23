Harrisburg city employee killed in Thursday crash

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg city employee is dead after a one-vehicle crash Thursday night.

According to Arkansas State Police, 20-year-old Nealie S. Faulkner, of Weiner, was a passenger in a Ford F-150 driven by Porter Hutchinson.

Hutchinson was driving eastbound on Highway 214 when he drove across the westbound lane and skidded along the north shoulder before striking a tree.

The truck came to rest in a field north of the highway.

Faulkner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Harrisburg Area Chamber of Commerce posted to its Facebook page Friday that the offices will be closed Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for funeral services.

All Harrisburg City Offices will be Closed from 10-2 on Monday, October 25th for City Employees to be able to attend the... Posted by Harrisburg Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, October 22, 2021

In the post, the chamber said Faulkner was “an asset to our City of Harrisburg Employee Family and will be missed dearly.”

