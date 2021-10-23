Energy Alert
Memphis Kellogg’s workers continue strike for better pay and benefits

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kellogg’s plant workers in the bluff city continue to strike as they demand better wages and benefits.

Workers at the Memphis plant are out on Airways Boulevard, but these strikes are happening now across the country.

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union says it has been negotiating for a fair contract that provides a living wage and good benefits.

The local union president says they are against the company’s two-tier pay system.

Strikers want to make sure that their message is heard.

“We don’t hate Kellogg’s, not by any stretch of the imagination. We want as a collective group both union and company we want the same goals that the company wants and that’s to be profitable. But our thing is that we want our piece of the pie, our fair share. We help to make this company as profitable and as great as it is. We just wanted to be treated as such. Our members understand what this is and what this battle is for. So, again, one day long one day stronger,” a Kellogg striking worker said.

The strike has now been going on for more than two weeks.

