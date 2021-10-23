Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Memphis police battling growing number of interstate shootings

By Joyce Peterson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Loved ones say 26-year-old Ladarius Spates was a bright spirit who always had a smile on his face.

They say he was a fantastic father to his three-year-old daughter, Jasmine, a little girl who now has to grow up without her father.

Sharon Ward is a heartbroken mother looking for answers. Her son Ladarius Spates died earlier this month in an interstate shooting in Memphis.

“He just wanted to make sure he was an awesome father to his daughter and he lived up to that title,” said Ward. “I just want to know why this happened. Why?”

Jasmine, called “Jazzy” by everyone, did a lot of things with her daddy. The family shared Facebook photos and cell phone video showing Ladarius Spates teaching his daughter how to change a tire, make a snowman, and comb out her hair after bath time. Ladarius Spates called her his princess and the light of his life.

“I know normally when things like this happen, a person or family member will say, you know, he was a good person, he didn’t deserve this,” said Ladarius Spates’ brother, Anthony Spates. “Like, literally, my brother didn’t deserve this.”

Memphis police said Ladarius Spates was found shot to death around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, inside his light blue 2005 Mustang. Witnesses told investigators they saw his car cross several lanes of I-40 before coming to a rest near the Sycamore View exit.

Anthony Spates said he’d like to see more law enforcement on the highways, like during the Operation Grizzly Bear saturation in 2019.

MPD data showed there were 45 interstate shootings that year. The number climbed to 83 in 2020. And so far this year, there have been 99 interstate shootings in Memphis.

Arrests have been made in just 16 of those cases. Ladarius Spates’ murder is among the unsolved.

“It doesn’t make sense,” said his mother. “I just want to know why because we need closure. We don’t revenge, we just want justice.”

“His daughter,” said Anthony Spates lowering his head into his hands, “doesn’t deserve to grow up without a father in her life.”

Memphis police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol have teamed up this year for “Slow Down Memphis,” which is an effort to curb violence on the interstates. MPD kicked off the program in August.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police say an 86-year-old man struck by a pickup truck last Friday has succumbed...
Pedestrian hit by truck dies
The teen told an investigator about multiple sexual acts that "would constitute rape by...
$1M bond for man accused of raping teen
Police investigate pedestrian/vehicle crash
A Jonesboro man faces multiple charges after sheriff’s investigators say he traveled to Greene...
Affidavit: Man traveled to Greene County to have sex with girl
(Source: WALB)
Power outage affected portions of Greene County

Latest News

Cavemen rally in 4th to beat Highland
2021 FFN Overtime: Cave City beats Highland 35-20 (Video: Cave City Athletics)
Wildcats beat Blytheville to move to 6-2
2021 FFN Overtime: Trumann beats Blytheville 43-27 (Video: Blytheville HS)
Yellowjackets win 7th straight game
2021 FFN: Wynne beats Paragould
Pioneers beat Brookland in 5A East matchup
2021 FFN: Batesville beats Brookland
Redskins beat Westside in 4A-3 matchup
2021 FFN: Pocahontas beats Westside