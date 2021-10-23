Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

More than 1K without power Saturday afternoon

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A power outage is affecting more than 1,000 customers of Craighead Electric Cooperative in northern Craighead County.

The outage stretches from the Greene and Craighead County line to the city limits of Jonesboro between State Highway 351 and State Highway 141.

According to Craighead Electric Cooperative’s outage map, the outage is “under investigation.”

A power outage is affecting more than 1,000 customers of Craighead Electric Cooperative in...
A power outage is affecting more than 1,000 customers of Craighead Electric Cooperative in northern Craighead County.(Craighead Electric Cooperative)

The power went out about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate pedestrian/vehicle crash
Arkansas State Police say an 86-year-old man struck by a pickup truck last Friday has succumbed...
Pedestrian hit by truck dies
The teen told an investigator about multiple sexual acts that "would constitute rape by...
$1M bond for man accused of raping teen
A Jonesboro man faces multiple charges after sheriff’s investigators say he traveled to Greene...
Affidavit: Man traveled to Greene County to have sex with girl
A Harrisburg city employee was killed in a Thursday night crash.
Harrisburg city employee killed in Thursday crash

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Skeletons for St. Jude
Paragould couple gives back while giving frights
Police investigate pedestrian/vehicle crash
High winds, heavy rain, vivid lightning, hail, and even tornadoes are possible in some areas.
Remain on guard for possible severe weather