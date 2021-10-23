More than 1K without power Saturday afternoon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A power outage is affecting more than 1,000 customers of Craighead Electric Cooperative in northern Craighead County.

The outage stretches from the Greene and Craighead County line to the city limits of Jonesboro between State Highway 351 and State Highway 141.

According to Craighead Electric Cooperative’s outage map, the outage is “under investigation.”

The power went out about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

