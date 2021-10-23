Power outage affects portions of Greene County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A power outage is affecting more than 1,000 customers of Craighead Electric Cooperative in Greene County, west of Paragould.

On social media, about 7:15 p.m., they reported a bad switch in the Crowley’s Ridge Substation and that it would have to be changed before restoring power.

Right now, they are working to refeed “circuits from other substations to minimize this outage.”

