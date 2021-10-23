Energy Alert
Power outage affects portions of Greene County

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A power outage is affecting more than 1,000 customers of Craighead Electric Cooperative in Greene County, west of Paragould.

On social media, about 7:15 p.m., they reported a bad switch in the Crowley’s Ridge Substation and that it would have to be changed before restoring power.

Update 7:15pm: We have a bad switch in the Crowleys Ridge Substation. It will have to be changed out before we can get...

Posted by Craighead Electric Cooperative on Friday, October 22, 2021

Right now, they are working to refeed “circuits from other substations to minimize this outage.”

