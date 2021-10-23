Energy Alert
Remain on guard for possible severe weather

High winds, heavy rain, vivid lightning, hail, and even tornadoes are possible in some areas.
High winds, heavy rain, vivid lightning, hail, and even tornadoes are possible in some areas.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Region 8 StormTEAM is tracking a severe weather threat on Sunday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry states the chance remains for late Sunday into Sunday night.

High winds, heavy rain, vivid lightning, hail, and even tornadoes are possible in some areas.

However, most of the threat may stay northwest of our region, but Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan urges everyone to remain on guard until the cold front passes Monday.

One of the best ways to be aware of the weather is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM:

- Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace).

- OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or on the Region 8 News on Amazon Firestick.

- Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:

FACEBOOK:

TWITTER:

