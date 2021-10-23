Remain on guard for possible severe weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Region 8 StormTEAM is tracking a severe weather threat on Sunday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry states the chance remains for late Sunday into Sunday night.

High winds, heavy rain, vivid lightning, hail, and even tornadoes are possible in some areas.

However, most of the threat may stay northwest of our region, but Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan urges everyone to remain on guard until the cold front passes Monday.

Don’t go through the weekend staying unplugged from what’s happening in the weather. Sunday night could get rough in parts of Region 8. Stay tuned for updates. #arwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/iVKN97AwMI — ʀʏ🎃ɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) October 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.