12th-ranked Harding rolls to 64-7 victory over Arkansas-Monticello

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Seven rushing touchdowns plus a defensive touchdown, plus a special teams touchdown equaled a 64-7 Homecoming victory for the 12th-ranked Harding Bisons Saturday over the Arkansas-Monticello Weevils at First Security Stadium.

Harding scored at least two TD in every quarter for its highest scoring effort since a 70-42 victory at Southern Arkansas in 2015.

The win was Harding’s sixth straight overall, 12th straight at home, seventh straight on Homecoming and 10th straight over Arkansas-Monticello.

The Bisons improved to 7-1 overall and in the Great American Conference and remained tied atop the conference standings.

Arkansas-Monticello dropped to 4-4.

“Coming off of the giant Henderson win, and the emotional investment that took, we can not have a let down,” Head Coach Paul Simmons said. “We got to be ready to fly. We got to approach this game like it’s the Super Bowl for us. Obviously every game for us now is so huge. And I just really am proud of the way the guys handled the distractions. It was a lot going on this week, a lot going on on campus. Even a good distraction is still a distraction. But I thought our guys showed a lot of maturity and were ready to play.”

Six different Bisons rushed for a TD, including senior Cole Chancey, who scored twice and has now found the end zone in 14 straight GAC games.

Harding also got TDs from Blake Delacruz, Taylor Bissell, Preston Paden, Will Fitzhugh and Colby Clark.

Fitzhugh became the first Harding player ever to block two punts in the same game. The first was returned 7 yards by Orlando Henley for a TD, and the second flew out of the end zone for safety. It was Harding’s second punt blocked for a safety in the last two games.

Harding’s final TD came on a Cooper Carroll interception on the goal line. He returned it 100 yards, becoming only the second Bison with a 100-yard interception return. He tied the record of Bershard Tillman against Northeastern State in 1999.

Harding rushed for 340 yards on 62 carries.

Defensively, the Bisons limited the Weevils to 54 rushing yards and 294 total yards.

UAM quarterback Demilon Brown, the 2019 GAC Freshman of the Year, completed 17-of-29 passes for 186 yards and a TD. C.J. Parham had eight catches for 105 yards.

Harding scored 21 points off turnovers Saturday and have outscored opponents 79-17 off turnovers in 2021.

The Bisons return to the road next Saturday to take on Northwestern Oklahoma. Kickoff in Alva, Oklahoma, is at 2 p.m.

Northwestern collected its first win of the season today with a 47-27 victory at home against Southern Nazarene.

