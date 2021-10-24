2021 State Volleyball Tournament Central

The Road to Hot Springs begins Tuesday for high school volleyball. Several NEA teams look to contend for state championships.

We’ll update this page with highlights and scores.

5A State Volleyball Tournament (Marion)

Full bracket here

Tuesday 12:00pm: Batesville vs. Lakeside

Tuesday 2:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Sheridan

Tuesday 2:00pm: Mountain Home vs. Benton

Tuesday 4:00pm: Marion vs. White Hall

Tuesday 6:00pm: Paragould vs. Lake Hamilton

4A State Volleyball Tournament (Shiloh Christian)

Full bracket here

Tuesday 12:00pm: Valley View vs. Pea Ridge

Tuesday 2:00pm: Brookland vs. Farmington

Tuesday 2:00pm: Southside vs. Bauxite

Tuesday 4:00pm: Wynne vs. Shiloh Christian

Tuesday 6:00pm: Westside vs. Harrison

3A State Volleyball Tournament (Paris)

Full bracket here

Tuesday 12:00pm: Hoxie vs. Bergman

Tuesday 2:00pm: Harrisburg vs. Dover

Tuesday 4:00pm: Walnut Ridge vs. Harding Academy

Tuesday 6:00pm: Cave City vs. Atkins

2A State Volleyball Tournament (Quitman)

Full bracket here

Tuesday 12:00pm: Crowley’s Ridge Academy vs. Maumelle Charter

Tuesday 2:00pm: Midland vs. Conway Christian

Tuesday 6:00pm: Ridgefield Christian vs. Cutter-Morning Star

State Volleyball Finals (Bank OZK Arena - Hot Springs)

Saturday 11:00am: 3A State Championship

Saturday 1:00pm: 4A State Championship

Saturday 3:00pm: 5A State Championship

Saturday 5:00pm: 6A State Championship

Saturday 7:00pm: 2A State Championship

