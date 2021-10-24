2021 State Volleyball Tournament Central
The Road to Hot Springs begins Tuesday for high school volleyball. Several NEA teams look to contend for state championships.
We’ll update this page with highlights and scores.
5A State Volleyball Tournament (Marion)
Full bracket here
Tuesday 12:00pm: Batesville vs. Lakeside
Tuesday 2:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Sheridan
Tuesday 2:00pm: Mountain Home vs. Benton
Tuesday 4:00pm: Marion vs. White Hall
Tuesday 6:00pm: Paragould vs. Lake Hamilton
4A State Volleyball Tournament (Shiloh Christian)
Full bracket here
Tuesday 12:00pm: Valley View vs. Pea Ridge
Tuesday 2:00pm: Brookland vs. Farmington
Tuesday 2:00pm: Southside vs. Bauxite
Tuesday 4:00pm: Wynne vs. Shiloh Christian
Tuesday 6:00pm: Westside vs. Harrison
3A State Volleyball Tournament (Paris)
Full bracket here
Tuesday 12:00pm: Hoxie vs. Bergman
Tuesday 2:00pm: Harrisburg vs. Dover
Tuesday 4:00pm: Walnut Ridge vs. Harding Academy
Tuesday 6:00pm: Cave City vs. Atkins
2A State Volleyball Tournament (Quitman)
Full bracket here
Tuesday 12:00pm: Crowley’s Ridge Academy vs. Maumelle Charter
Tuesday 2:00pm: Midland vs. Conway Christian
Tuesday 6:00pm: Ridgefield Christian vs. Cutter-Morning Star
State Volleyball Finals (Bank OZK Arena - Hot Springs)
Saturday 11:00am: 3A State Championship
Saturday 1:00pm: 4A State Championship
Saturday 3:00pm: 5A State Championship
Saturday 5:00pm: 6A State Championship
Saturday 7:00pm: 2A State Championship
