Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2021 State Volleyball Tournament Central

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Road to Hot Springs begins Tuesday for high school volleyball. Several NEA teams look to contend for state championships.

We’ll update this page with highlights and scores.

5A State Volleyball Tournament (Marion)

Full bracket here

Tuesday 12:00pm: Batesville vs. Lakeside

Tuesday 2:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Sheridan

Tuesday 2:00pm: Mountain Home vs. Benton

Tuesday 4:00pm: Marion vs. White Hall

Tuesday 6:00pm: Paragould vs. Lake Hamilton

4A State Volleyball Tournament (Shiloh Christian)

Full bracket here

Tuesday 12:00pm: Valley View vs. Pea Ridge

Tuesday 2:00pm: Brookland vs. Farmington

Tuesday 2:00pm: Southside vs. Bauxite

Tuesday 4:00pm: Wynne vs. Shiloh Christian

Tuesday 6:00pm: Westside vs. Harrison

3A State Volleyball Tournament (Paris)

Full bracket here

Tuesday 12:00pm: Hoxie vs. Bergman

Tuesday 2:00pm: Harrisburg vs. Dover

Tuesday 4:00pm: Walnut Ridge vs. Harding Academy

Tuesday 6:00pm: Cave City vs. Atkins

2A State Volleyball Tournament (Quitman)

Full bracket here

Tuesday 12:00pm: Crowley’s Ridge Academy vs. Maumelle Charter

Tuesday 2:00pm: Midland vs. Conway Christian

Tuesday 6:00pm: Ridgefield Christian vs. Cutter-Morning Star

State Volleyball Finals (Bank OZK Arena - Hot Springs)

Saturday 11:00am: 3A State Championship

Saturday 1:00pm: 4A State Championship

Saturday 3:00pm: 5A State Championship

Saturday 5:00pm: 6A State Championship

Saturday 7:00pm: 2A State Championship

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details released in fatal pedestrian/vehicle crash
A Harrisburg city employee was killed in a Thursday night crash.
Harrisburg city employee killed in Thursday crash
High winds, heavy rain, vivid lightning, hail, and even tornadoes are possible in some areas.
BE PREPARED: Strong, severe storms possible in Region 8
Power restored to more than 1K customers
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Scores - Watch Video Replays for Week 9 - Oct. 22 »

Latest News

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/22/21)
Yarnells will give free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (10/22/21)
Player of the Week, Sweetest Play of the Week nominees
2021 FFN Week 9 Superlatives (Player of the Week, Sweetest Play of the Week nominees)
Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the fourth...
Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, will face Astros in World Series