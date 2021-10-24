Arkansas State baseball holds first fall scrimmage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball held its first scrimmage of the fall on a sunny Saturday afternoon. Team Scarlet took on Team Black as newcomers and returners alike played a full nine innings.

Tommy Raffo’s crew is looking for better results in 2022.

The Red Wolves get back to work after winning 19 games last season, finishing 5th in the Sun Belt’s west division.

There are some new faces, nearly 20 of them, but A-State returns the bulk of their team after graduating just six seniors.

Head Coach Tommy Raffo says building an identity will be key this fall.

“I think the biggest thing we try to do is see all facets of the game and play it the right way,” Raffo said. “As well as what [Hitting Coach Rick Guarno] is trying to get across to hitters and their approaches at the plate and what they do in different situations.”

A-State was top 3 in the Sun Belt in home runs, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage, but pitching was a different story. The Red Wolves gave up the second-most runs in the SBC and had a league-worst 7.22 earned run average.

“You see the other side of the dugout with the pitching staff, and [Pitching Coach Alan Dunn], where it’s a constant teach as far as ‘hey what are we doing to try to get hitters out,’” Raffo said. “‘What’s the identity?’”

Dunn, ‘Coach AD’ as Raffo calls him, joins the Red Wolves after spending the past decade as the pitching coach at Louisiana State University.

His stints as a coach run all the way from the collegiate ranks to minor league and major league baseball.

“When I met Coach Raffo and started talking to him about his vision for the program, where he wanted to try to take things, I was all in,” Dunn said. “After speaking with him, and just knowing one, type person and two, again, his expectations of where this program can be and so that was all I needed and so it has been a great move for us personally and I’m really excited.”

Dunn said Arkansas State was just the right fit. But it goes back to identity -- building an identity for the pitching staff, with the hope of hearing more of the catcher’s mitt popping.

“We’ve laid that out for our guys, what is our identity,” Dunn said. “And I can tell you right now, here’s what we’re going to stand on, we’re going to be an aggressive, strike-throwing competitors that are going to take care of our teammates.”

