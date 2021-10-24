Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State baseball holds first fall scrimmage

Team Black knocked off Team Scarlet 6-0 at Tomlinson Stadium Saturday.
Team Black knocked off Team Scarlet 6-0 at Tomlinson Stadium Saturday.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball held its first scrimmage of the fall on a sunny Saturday afternoon. Team Scarlet took on Team Black as newcomers and returners alike played a full nine innings.

Tommy Raffo’s crew is looking for better results in 2022.

The Red Wolves get back to work after winning 19 games last season, finishing 5th in the Sun Belt’s west division.

There are some new faces, nearly 20 of them, but A-State returns the bulk of their team after graduating just six seniors.

Head Coach Tommy Raffo says building an identity will be key this fall.

“I think the biggest thing we try to do is see all facets of the game and play it the right way,” Raffo said. “As well as what [Hitting Coach Rick Guarno] is trying to get across to hitters and their approaches at the plate and what they do in different situations.”

A-State was top 3 in the Sun Belt in home runs, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage, but pitching was a different story. The Red Wolves gave up the second-most runs in the SBC and had a league-worst 7.22 earned run average.

“You see the other side of the dugout with the pitching staff, and [Pitching Coach Alan Dunn], where it’s a constant teach as far as ‘hey what are we doing to try to get hitters out,’” Raffo said. “‘What’s the identity?’”

Dunn, ‘Coach AD’ as Raffo calls him, joins the Red Wolves after spending the past decade as the pitching coach at Louisiana State University.

His stints as a coach run all the way from the collegiate ranks to minor league and major league baseball.

“When I met Coach Raffo and started talking to him about his vision for the program, where he wanted to try to take things, I was all in,” Dunn said. “After speaking with him, and just knowing one, type person and two, again, his expectations of where this program can be and so that was all I needed and so it has been a great move for us personally and I’m really excited.”

Dunn said Arkansas State was just the right fit. But it goes back to identity -- building an identity for the pitching staff, with the hope of hearing more of the catcher’s mitt popping.

“We’ve laid that out for our guys, what is our identity,” Dunn said. “And I can tell you right now, here’s what we’re going to stand on, we’re going to be an aggressive, strike-throwing competitors that are going to take care of our teammates.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details released in fatal pedestrian/vehicle crash
Arkansas State Police say an 86-year-old man struck by a pickup truck last Friday has succumbed...
Pedestrian hit by truck dies
The teen told an investigator about multiple sexual acts that "would constitute rape by...
$1M bond for man accused of raping teen
A Harrisburg city employee was killed in a Thursday night crash.
Harrisburg city employee killed in Thursday crash
A Jonesboro man faces multiple charges after sheriff’s investigators say he traveled to Greene...
Affidavit: Man traveled to Greene County to have sex with girl

Latest News

Harding wins, 64-7
Harding Beats Arkansas-Monticello 64-7 on Homecoming (10/23/21)
Dunn was the pitching coach at LSU for the past decade.
2021 Red Wolves Raw: New Pitching Coach Alan Dunn on Why He Chose Arkansas State, 2022 Red Wolves
Red Wolves had 19 wins in 2021.
2021 RED WOLVES RAW: Tommy Raffo on 2022 A-State Baseball, First Fall Practice
Red Wolves had 19 wins in 2021.
Red Wolves Compete in First Fall Scrimmage