Arkansas State soccer closes regular season with 1-0 loss at Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (KAIT) - In the regular season finale Sunday, the Arkansas State women’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 contest at Coastal Carolina.

Coastal Carolina (6-8-2, 4-5-1) scored in the 25th minute on a marker by Megan Crouse and it proved to be the only tally in the contest. The Red Wolves out-shot the Chanticleers 10-7, but Coastal Carolina held a 6-5 edge in shots on goal in the match and had eight corner kicks to the Red Wolves three.

Olivia Luther made the start in goal for A-State (10-5-2, 7-2-1) and made five saves. Senior goalkeeper Megan McClure and senior forward Sarah Sodoma did not play in the match ahead of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

A-State clinched back-to-back Sun Belt Conference regular season titles with the 1-0 overtime victory at Troy on Friday. The Red Wolves will be the top seed at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament that begins Nov. 1 in Foley, Ala. The full bracket will be released later Sunday.

Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer) and Instagram (astatesoccer) along with liking the Arkansas State University Soccer page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.

