Arkansas State volleyball falls in straight sets to Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (KAIT) - In a trio of close decisions, the Arkansas State volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (22-25, 22-25, 22-25) decision at Georgia Southern Saturday night at Hanner Fieldhouse.

A-State (13-10, 4-7 SBC) kept it close with the Eagles (13-7, 6-4) throughout the match, but could not extend the match to a fourth. Georgia Southern held off a third-set surge by the Red Wolves, taking the final three points to close out the contest.

Macey Putt led all players with 12 kills while Lauren Musante (12 assists, 13 digs) and Julianna Cramer (11 assists, 12 digs) recorded double-doubles for the Red Wolves. Defensively, Tatum Ticknor tallied 17 digs while Brianna Hollingshed and Elise Wilcox were responsible for four blocks apiece.

Four players notched 10 or more kills for Georgia Southern, led by 11 by Baylor Bumford. The Eagles fired 4 aces and knocked down 8 blocks.

Georgia Southern seized early momentum, surging out to a 10-4 lead and forcing A-State to call a timeout. The Red Wolves recollected after the break and took eight of the next 11 points to tie it at 13-all. The Eagles would then regain the lead and hold off A-State to take the opening set 25-22 and lead 1-0 in the match.

A-State owned a 5-4 edge early in the second set, but a 12-3 stretch put the Eagles ahead 16-8 and maintained the advantage for the remainder of the frame to lead 2-0 in the contest.

The Red Wolves fought hard in the third set in an effort to extend the match, leading 20-18 late in the stanza. However, Georgia Southern went on to close out the match by taking seven of the last nine points.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State returns home for a pair of matches inside First National Bank Arena. On Thursday, the Red Wolves host Louisiana before facing ULM Saturday night. Both matches will be broadcast live on ESPN+ with first serve set for 6 p.m. CT.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.