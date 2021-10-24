Energy Alert
Arkansas State women’s basketball season ticket holder appreciation set for Oct. 30th

By A-State Athletics
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Head Coach Matt Daniel and the Arkansas State women’s basketball program invites all current and non-renewed season ticket holders to a free Season Ticket Holder Appreciation event, set for Saturday, Oct. 30, at First National Bank Arena.

The event runs from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and includes team practice, as well as post-practice games and contests both on the court and outside the arena. The team will also join attendees after practice for outdoor games, food provided by Ray’s BBQ, autographs and more.

Guests can enter the event through the red entrance of First National Bank Arena, with post-practice events held outside the arena. Those wanting to renew or purchase their women’s basketball season tickets may do so.

The 2021-22 season begins on Tuesday, Nov. 9, with A-State hosting Central Baptist College at 11 a.m. Season tickets can be purchased online or by calling 870-972-2401.

