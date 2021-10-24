Energy Alert
Faith-based organization opens new facility to help those fighting addiction

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A faith-based organization is looking to help out those fighting addiction.

Frontline Addiction Recovery Ministries is restoring a former nursing home and turning it into a 70-bed men’s recovery center in Stoddard County.

This facility will focus on helping men on the streets kick addiction away in the surrounding communities within the county.

Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver said 85 percent of his cases are related to drug abuse. He said this facility can help people with recovery before they get into trouble.

“If we want to have less burglaries, if we want to have less child molestations, we want to have fewer domestic assaults, we have to tackle the root problem of drugs and alcohol addiction,” Oliver said. “I believe that the best way to do that is through the gospel of Jesus Christ transforming lives and pulling men out of addiction.”

It’s a plan that has been in the works for several years.

“11 years ago when I ran for prosecutor, I proposed a community based plan to fight meth and opiates that would use the resources in our community to give systemic solutions to a systemic problem.”

Oliver sees it as an opportunity for new life for people that should be good parental figures and good siblings that were once known better before addiction set in.

“Restoration in the community not only brings them tax paying citizens again, productive members of society, but it also makes it to where they’re not committing burglaries a year from now,” Oliver said.

Right now, they’ve been in the facility for just two weeks but have already had a crew help with tearing up the flooring, bring some electric back on, and painted some areas. However, more work is needed before they can open.

They are looking for some help to make this happen, as well as they are in need of volunteers to help with construction, monetary donations that will help with start up and operational costs, and mentors to help with their recovery.

“Initially, we need start up money,” Oliver said. “We need money to patch the holes in the ceiling where the guys that were strung out on meth ran up and cut out all the electric in this building. We’re replacing the electric, we have to replace all the flooring. We have a lot of volunteer labor but we need more volunteer labor so if you’re an electrician, we could really use your help. If you’re a plumber, we could use your help. If you’re a painter, we could use your help. If you just love Jesus and want to minister to people, we can use your help.”

Oliver hopes they will have the facility up and running by the beginning of next year.

If you would like more information on the facility or how you can help, you can find their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

