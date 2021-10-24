Energy Alert
JPD holds annual National Drug Take Back Day

By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police Department held its annual National Drug Take-Back Day Saturday morning.

Participants brought in unused or expired prescriptions or over-the-counter medication to the dropbox outside the police department.

JPD Evidence Technician Anne Marie Robinson said this is an opportunity for people to not only clean their medicine cabinets but to take pills off the streets and prevent overdoses.

“By putting prescription medications in these drop boxes, we provide or bringing them to events like this, it takes away the possibility of getting them into the wrong hands,” Robinson said.

Robinson mentioned overdoses and pill addictions are at an alarming rate in the United States.

She anticipates reducing the rate every year by holding biannual Drug Take-Back Day Events in October and April.

Pills and liquid medication are the only acceptable items that police want people to drop off.

Needles of any kind will not be allowed.

