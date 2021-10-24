Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri health officials update guidance on COVID-19 booster shots

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri health officials have updated the state’s guidance on COVID-19 booster shots for residents who have previously received a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Following federal guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says people are eligible for a booster shot if they are at least six months removed from getting either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine and fall in one of these groups:

  • 65 years and older
  • Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
  • Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
  • Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For those who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are at least 18 and were vaccinated two or more months ago.

“While it is important that those who are eligible begin getting their booster doses, 36 percent of Missourians age 12 and up haven’t yet received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and it’s not too late to do so,” said Donald Kauerauf, Director of DHSS. “Taking that step now would provide one with a high level of protection for the holidays.”

COVID-19 booster shots are administered anywhere the COVID-19 vaccine is available. Individuals do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series. Those seeking a booster shot can visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a nearby provider and schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic.

COVID-19 RESOURCES: Maps of vaccine providers, plans in Missouri and Arkansas, plus where to get tested in the Ozarks

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details released in fatal pedestrian/vehicle crash
Arkansas State Police say an 86-year-old man struck by a pickup truck last Friday has succumbed...
Pedestrian hit by truck dies
The teen told an investigator about multiple sexual acts that "would constitute rape by...
$1M bond for man accused of raping teen
A Harrisburg city employee was killed in a Thursday night crash.
Harrisburg city employee killed in Thursday crash
A Jonesboro man faces multiple charges after sheriff’s investigators say he traveled to Greene...
Affidavit: Man traveled to Greene County to have sex with girl

Latest News

Harding wins, 64-7
Harding Beats Arkansas-Monticello 64-7 on Homecoming (10/23/21)
Dunn was the pitching coach at LSU for the past decade.
2021 Red Wolves Raw: New Pitching Coach Alan Dunn on Why He Chose Arkansas State, 2022 Red Wolves
Red Wolves had 19 wins in 2021.
2021 RED WOLVES RAW: Tommy Raffo on 2022 A-State Baseball, First Fall Practice
High winds, heavy rain, vivid lightning, hail, and even tornadoes are possible in some areas.
Remain on guard for possible severe weather