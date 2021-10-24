Cooler Week Ahead

Storms overnight passed without any major problems, and we’ll get a small break from any rain chances. Highs behind the front stay near 70 with overnight temperatures in the 40s. Clouds start to increase late Tuesday evening and thicken overnight into Wednesday. Rain starts to move in during the afternoon, and we look pretty wet to end the day. Rain continues overnight with lingering showers possible Thursday and Friday. The heaviest of the rain looks to come Wednesday evening and night. No severe weather, just a soaking rain. Highs may stay in the 50s Thursday and Friday as the upper-level low remains overhead. Skies start to clear, and we get back into the 60s by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.