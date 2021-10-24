Vigil held to remember murder victim

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Friends and family of Gavin Wagster gathered Saturday evening to remember his life and to bring awareness to his death.

Many in attendance for the “Justice for Gavin” vigil spoke of their favorite stories of Gavin as a way to remember him and released lanterns and balloons after sunset.

“It’s to help raise awareness in the community of his case so that he can get justice and was also so his friends could be together and celebrate his life,” Gavin’s mother Regina Wagster said.

Signs and stickers were given to those who attended to help spread awareness and the Wagster family’s awareness campaign #JusticeforGavin.

