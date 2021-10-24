Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/22/21)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on October 22nd, 2021.

Hoxie (Cade Forrester TD pass to Seth Brooks)

Our first nominee is from the FFN Game of the Week. Cade Forrester drops a dime to Seth Brooks for the touchdown. Hoxie beat Manila wins to move to 8 and oh.

Batesville (Gabe Witt 19 yd TD)

Nominee number 2 is Batesville. Gabe Witt with the rock, a mush, a spin cycle, and he’ll fight his way for a 19 yard touchdown. The Pioneers beat Brookland 21-7 to move closer to a 5A State Playoff spot.

Rivercrest (Clay Burks scoop and score)

Nominee number 3 is Rivercrest. The Colts force the fumble, Clay Burks will scoop and score. The red and grey are on the doorstep of another 4A-3 title, they beat Gosnell 42-0.

Osceola (Dontaveon Littleton TD)

Our final nominee is Osceola. Looks like Dontaveon Littleton is stopped for a loss, but he’ll break free for a touchdown. Seminoles beat Walnut Ridge 50-6 to move to 6-1.

