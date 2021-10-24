ON YOUR SIDE: Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday throughout Missouri and Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You will likely need to dial a few extra digits when making a phone call in the future, even if you’re dialing a local number.

Starting Sunday, callers in Missouri and Arkansas will be required to dial 10 digits, rather than seven, when making local phone calls. The change takes effect for 82 area codes over 35 states.

In Missouri, the impacted area codes are 417, 816, 314 and 660. In Arkansas, the only impacted area code is 501.

If you use one of those area codes, starting on Oct. 24, you must dial 10 digits (the area code and the telephone number) for all local calls. For landline phones, you’ll need to dial 11 digits (1 plus the area code and the telephone number) to complete a call.

The Federal Communications Commission has adopted 988 as a new 3-digit number to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline beginning July 16, 2022. To accommodate the change, dozens of area codes will now require 10-digit dialing.

Both wireless and landline customers can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK. For now, only cellular customers can dial 988 to reach the lifeline. With the upcoming change, landline customers will also be able to dial 988 to reach the lifeline.

Officials say you may need to update things like medical monitoring devices, fire and burglar alarm systems, contact lists and any other numbers that were normally dialed using seven digits.

For more on the 10-digit dialing change, CLICK HERE.

For a list of impacted area codes, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.