2 killed in railroad crossing crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died Sunday afternoon when a train crashed into their vehicle.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said the vehicle was at a crossing on County Roads 181 and 165 north of Corning around 4:30 p.m. when a northbound train crashed into it.

The crash caused the vehicle to catch fire, burning the two victims beyond recognition.

Miller the bodies will undergo DNA testing at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for positive identification.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.