Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2 killed in railroad crossing crash

Sheriff Miller the bodies will undergo DNA testing to identify them.
Sheriff Miller the bodies will undergo DNA testing to identify them.
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died Sunday afternoon when a train crashed into their vehicle.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said the vehicle was at a crossing on County Roads 181 and 165 north of Corning around 4:30 p.m. when a northbound train crashed into it.

The crash caused the vehicle to catch fire, burning the two victims beyond recognition.

Miller the bodies will undergo DNA testing at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for positive identification.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High winds, heavy rain, vivid lightning, hail, and even tornadoes are possible in some areas.
BE PREPARED: Strong, severe storms possible in Region 8
ON YOUR SIDE: Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday throughout Missouri and Arkansas
Accident marker on Highway 63 in Bono
Hoxie mother pushes to pass law after deadly fiery crash
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell and others escort murder suspect Jason Stockstill from a...
Charges filed after two arrests in Boone County, Ark. homicide investigation

Latest News

Cody Chastain, 34, of Beebe is charged with one count of rape. His wife, 34-year-old Angela...
Couple accused in child rape case
Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were...
NWS preliminary report shows EF2 tornado damage near Fredericktown
The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
NWS to survey tornado, storm damage reported in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
The shooting happened early Sunday during a traffic stop.
Driver fatally shot during traffic stop with Conway police