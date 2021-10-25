Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, mother under investigation

Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to...
Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to follow doctor’s orders when her child was released from Children’s of Alabama hospital.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An adoptive mother is under investigation after being accused of possible child neglect.

According to WBRC, the Jefferson County Department of Human Resources told the Trussville Police Department that a 12-year-old child may have been neglected and abused.

Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to follow doctor’s orders when her child was released from Children’s of Alabama hospital.

The 12-year-old also suffered bruises, scratches and lacerations on her spine, legs, arms and feet, in addition to losing a significant amount of weight.

“The details of this investigation are very disturbing to me,” said Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush. “Our detectives took this case and did an excellent job in protecting this child from further abuse.”

Blakely was indicted on an aggravated child abuse charge. She was taken into custody Friday and is being held in jail with no bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High winds, heavy rain, vivid lightning, hail, and even tornadoes are possible in some areas.
BE PREPARED: Strong, severe storms possible in Region 8
ON YOUR SIDE: Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday throughout Missouri and Arkansas
Accident marker on Highway 63 in Bono
Hoxie mother pushes to pass law after deadly fiery crash
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell and others escort murder suspect Jason Stockstill from a...
Charges filed after two arrests in Boone County, Ark. homicide investigation

Latest News

The group, which Microsoft calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to piggyback on the...
Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services
The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
NWS to survey tornado, storm damage reported in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice...
Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister
The shooting happened early Sunday during a traffic stop.
Driver fatally shot during traffic stop with Conway police