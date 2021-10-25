Couple accused in child rape case

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A week after arresting her husband for raping a child, deputies arrested a woman for permitting the abuse.

On Oct. 14, someone reported to the White County Sheriff’s Office they had seen 34-year-old Cody Chastain of Beebe masturbating in a parked vehicle in front of a child “before performing other sex acts with the minor.”

The child was taken to the Child Safety Center of White County for a forensic interview and, according to a news release, confirmed the incident.

During a Mirandized interview at the sheriff’s office, Chastain “gave a statement to investigators indicating his involvement in the reported allegations.”

Deputies arrested him on one count of rape.

Cody Chastain, 34, of Beebe is charged with one count of rape. (White County Sheriff's Office)

Chastain is being held at the White County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond awaiting his first appearance in circuit court on Dec. 7.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, deputies arrested his wife, 34-year-old Angela Chastain of Beebe, on two counts of permitting abuse of a minor and one count of endangering the welfare of a minor.

She’s being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond awaiting arraignment on Dec. 7.

According to online court documents, Angela Chastain filed for divorce on Oct. 20, citing general indignities.

Angela Chastain, 34, of Beebe is charged with two counts of permitting abuse of a minor and one count of endangering the welfare of a minor. (White County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.