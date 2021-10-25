Driver fatally shot during traffic stop with Conway police

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say Conway police fatally shot a driver who’d opened fire during a traffic stop, wounding one of the officers.

The shooting happened early Sunday during a traffic stop.

According to state police, 35-year-old Nicholas Smith stepped out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at one of the officers and fired.

State police say both Conway officers returned fire, killing Smith.

The injured officer was struck in the leg and state police say he is expected to recover.

