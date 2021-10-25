Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Ex-Missouri State University professor, charged in murder case, returns to court Monday

Edward Gutting (Greene County Jail)
Edward Gutting (Greene County Jail)(KSPR)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former Missouri State University professor accused of killing another professor will be back in front of a judge Monday.

Edward Gutting is accused of stabbing retired professor, Marc Cooper, to death in August 2016. Gutting has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, burglary and assault in the case.

Police records say Gutting forced his way into Cooper’s home in the University Heights neighborhood in Springfield and stabbed him to death. Cooper’s wife was also injured during the attack.

A judge previously delayed the trial several times after mental evaluations, though Gutting was recently found mentally competent to stand trial. Gutting’s attorneys say he’s still being held at a state mental facility.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High winds, heavy rain, vivid lightning, hail, and even tornadoes are possible in some areas.
BE PREPARED: Strong, severe storms possible in Region 8
ON YOUR SIDE: Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday throughout Missouri and Arkansas
Accident marker on Highway 63 in Bono
Hoxie mother pushes to pass law after deadly fiery crash
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell and others escort murder suspect Jason Stockstill from a...
Charges filed after two arrests in Boone County, Ark. homicide investigation

Latest News

Paragould couple gives back while giving frights
Paragould couple gives back while giving frights
The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
Tornado, storm damage reported in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
Faith-based organization looking to help those fighting addiction.
Faith-based organization opens new facility to help those fighting addiction
They monitor several radars during severe weather
Staying weather aware helps in emergencies