Hoxie mother pushes to pass law after deadly fiery crash

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Hoxie mother is wanting to turn the pain of losing her only child into purpose.

Joyce Rider is pushing to pass a law called “Jessie’s Law” in honor of her only son who passed away in a crash on Highway 63 in Bono.

Jessie was traveling southbound when he crossed over into the turning lane, and then the northbound lane, hitting an 18-wheeler head-on.

Both vehicles caught fire upon impact.

Joyce said before his death, she knew that he wasn’t ready to drive on his own.

“He wasn’t a very good driver; he was very inexperienced,” Rider said.

She mentioned she previously attempted to enroll Jessie into Driver’s Ed at Hoxie High School, but she did not have much luck because Jessie was involved in sports and their “money was strapped”.

Rider added the law would require Arkansans ages 14-15 to complete a Driver’s Education course at school for little to no charge.

Driver’s Ed is currently optional in the state of Arkansas.

“It could possibly save their life,” she said. “Our children are our future.”

She believes young Arkansans who go through Driver’s Ed will be able to obtain skills to make better judgment calls on the road, so another parent will not have to deal with burying their child.

“They say time heals all wounds, but it feels like it’s gotten harder,” Rider said, describing the pain.

Rider has started a petition on Change.org; To sign it, click here .

