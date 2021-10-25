Police search for suspect in Jonesboro shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating after a person was shot in the arm.

The Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant confirms someone was shot in the right arm in the 2000 block of Brazos Street, near the Mall at Turtle Creek, before 6 p.m. Monday.

We’re told the person who was shot was taken to a hospital by ambulance and police are still searching for the suspect.

While leaving the scene Jonesboro police say the suspect hit a utility pole while trying to leave the scene.

As we gather more details, we will pass them along to you.

