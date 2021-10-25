Kickoff for Arkansas State football’s homecoming game announced

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State football team’s Sun Belt Conference and Homecoming game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Nov. 6, will appear on ESPN+ with a 1 p.m. kickoff, the league office and ESPN announced Monday.

Although Arkansas State and Appalachian State have shared the Sun Belt Conference since 2014, the two teams are set to meet for just the fifth time over that eight-year span. A-State holds a 1-3 record against App State, last playing the Mountaineers in Jonesboro in 2018. Appalachian State is currently receiving votes in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Top 25 polls.

Arkansas State is 63-27-3 all-time in Homecoming contests. The Red Wolves have won 17 of their last 18 Homecoming games, including the last 10 in a row, dating back to the 2003 season.

A-State has one game scheduled ahead of its outing versus App State, facing South Alabama in Mobile on Saturday, Oct. 30, in a game that will appear on ESPN+. Kickoff is slated for 4:00 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Every A-State football game can be heard live on the EAB Sports Radio Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.