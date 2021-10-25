Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Lakers take win aginst Grizzlies

Memphis vs. Lakers
Memphis vs. Lakers(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Your Memphis Grizzlies were putting on a show at the Staples Center this weekend.

On Sunday, The Griz played the second night of back-to-back games after coming away with a dramatic win 120-114 over the Clippers Saturday night.

Ja Morant has been looking amazing on the court. Sunday night he had 17 points just in the first half finishing the game with 40 points.

The Lakers managed to grab the win with a final score of 121 -118.

The Grizzlies are 2-1 on the season so far. The Griz play at Portland Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

High winds, heavy rain, vivid lightning, hail, and even tornadoes are possible in some areas.
BE PREPARED: Strong, severe storms possible in Region 8
ON YOUR SIDE: Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday throughout Missouri and Arkansas
Accident marker on Highway 63 in Bono
Hoxie mother pushes to pass law after deadly fiery crash
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell and others escort murder suspect Jason Stockstill from a...
Charges filed after two arrests in Boone County, Ark. homicide investigation

Latest News

The Cardinals are expected to name Oliver Marmol as their manager.
Cardinals to name Marmol as next manager, reports say
Noftsier earns all-tournament honors as A-State bowling finishes third at Bearcat Hammer Open
#12 Bisons win 6th straight, improve to 7-1.
#12 Harding Beats Arkansas-Monticello 64-7
Arkansas State takes on South Alabama Saturday.
Butch Jones Recaps Louisiana Loss on Red Wolves Coaches Show