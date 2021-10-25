Noftsier earns all-tournament honors as A-State bowling finishes third at Bearcat Hammer Open

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KAIT) - Freshman Vanessa Noftsier was named to the All-Tournament Team and the Arkansas State women’s bowling team finished third at the Bearcat Hammer Open that wrapped up Sunday at St. Clair Bowling Center.

A-State (20-7) dropped the opening best-of-seven Baker match to Nebraska 4-3. Nebraska took the opening game 210-158, but the Red Wolves grabbed a 2-1 lead with a 201-132 tally in game two followed by a 187-164 margin in game three. Nebraska took the next two games, 164-144 and 191-176, to lead 3-2, but A-State forced the deciding game seven with a 206-176 total in game six. Nebraska took game seven 214-191 and later went on to defeat host McKendree to win the tournament.

The Red Wolves faced host McKendree with the winner facing Nebraska in the championship match. A-State got out to a 2-0-1 lead in the match, winning the first game 208-182 and third game 197-194. The two teams tied game two, later forcing a bowl-off to decide the winner. McKendree won games four (214-180), five (194-179) and six (218-135) to lead 3-2-1, but the Red Wolves battled back for a 184-181 decision in game seven. McKendree took the tiebreaker 105-83 to advance to the championship against Nebraska.

A-State faced Whitewater in the third-place matchup and the Red Wolves came away victorious, 4-1. After taking game one by a score of 199-138, A-State followed with a 199-177 win to lead 2-0 after two games. Whitewater took game three (190-153), but the Red Wolves closed out the match with wins in game four (176-168) and five (179-146).

Noftsier ranked fifth among all bowlers as she downed 984 pins in the five traditional matches, an average of 196.80, to earn the all-tournament accolade.

The Red Wolves final competition of the fall is Nov. 12-14 at the Ladyjack Classic hosted by Stephen F. Austin in Kenosha, Wis.

