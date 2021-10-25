Energy Alert
Oct. 25: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Storms overnight passed without any major problems, and we’ll get a small break from any rain chances.

Highs behind the front stay near 70 with overnight temperatures in the 40s.

Clouds start to increase late Tuesday evening and thicken overnight into Wednesday.

Rain starts to move in during the afternoon, and we look pretty wet to end the day. Rain continues overnight with lingering showers possible Thursday and Friday.

The heaviest of the rain looks to come Wednesday evening and night. No severe weather, just a soaking rain.

Highs may stay in the 50s Thursday and Friday as the upper-level low remains overhead. Skies start to clear, and we get back into the 60s by the weekend.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

An Arkansas school is accused of breaking open records laws about an alleged sexual assault.

The state of Arkansas is prosecuting more federal cases of Human trafficking.

Genetic testing may be the answer to questions about your risk for breast cancer.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

