Southern Miss, Sun Belt Conference to hold press conference Tuesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Southern Mississippi and the Sun Belt Conference will hold a joint press conference on Tuesday, October 26, at 3 p.m.
Both sides are expected to announce that Southern Miss will be joining the conference.
AP Sources say USM accepted an invite into the conference last week.
It’s expected USM could join as soon as 2023.
It’s another big blow for Conference USA, which recently lost UAB, Florida Atlantic, UNC Charlotte, North Texas, Rice and UTSA.
Current schools in the Sun Belt that USM may rekindle or spark a rivalry with include:
- Appalachian State
- Arkansas State
- Coastal Carolina
- Georgia Southern
- Georgia State
- Arkansas-Little Rock
- Louisiana-Lafayette
- Louisiana-Monroe
- South Alabama
- Texas State
- Texas-Arlington
- Troy
